Georgia and South Carolina law enforcement agencies team up in “Hands Across the Border” to get drunk and impaired drivers of the roads.

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Law enforcement agencies in Georgia and South Carolina are teaming up, starting Monday, August 28, to keep roads safer with “Hands Across the Border.” It marks the end of the “Sober or Slammer” campaign to keep drunk and impaired drivers off the roads.

Summertime is the most dangerous time for drivers, and these agencies team up to reduce the number of distracted and impaired drivers, therefore reducing the number of accidents.

“40 percent of those who were killed in Labor Day holidays were between the ages of 16 and 34. That’s our future. That’s the people that are–when I’m gone, when you’re gone, those are the people that will be here carrying on for us. And we just want everybody to get there and be mindful,” explained Roger Hayes, with the Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

During “Hands Across the Border,” state and local law enforcement in Georgia and in North and South Carolina will continue to conduct DUI checkpoints as part of the the national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.

Representatives from each agency will travel around the three states speaking at events and conducting those checkpoints.

“This is our 32nd year. You look at stuff every year. you look at it and say ‘Is it successful?’ Law enforcement actually looks forward to ‘Hands Across the Border.’ That time to get together. And we look forward to trying to make sure that people get home safe,” said Hayes.

“Hands Across the Border” starts Monday and continues through Labor Day.

There will be a network meeting and dinner in Grovetown on Wednesday, August 30, at Liberty Park Community Center at 6 p.m.

They will have vendors on hand as well as guest speakers and door prizes.

Last year they had over 150 in attendance and are hoping to surpass that this year.

After the meeting and dinner, agencies including Grovetown Department of Public Safety, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, will be traveling to Richmond County for several road checks.

