AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – LAUNCH Augusta, Inc (Leaders and Adolescents Uniting to Navigate Careers in Healthcare) is set to host its 6th annual LAUNCH Camp.

LAUNCH Camp encourages interest in pursuing a career in healthcare by actively engaging youth in hands-on healthcare activities, such as veterinarian exams, intubation, and CPR. The curriculum is research based and provides students with the opportunity to interact with various healthcare professionals.

LAUNCH Camp will take place on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at Augusta University Health Sciences Building (987 St Sebastian Way); starting at 10:00 am. Some of the available session topics will include: becoming a Registered Nurse, Paramedic, Pediatrician, Speech Language Pathologist, Pharmacist, Dietician, Cardiologist, Dental hygienist, and Social Worker.

LAUNCH Camp is attended by 100+ kindergarten -12th grade students; some students that desire to become healthcare professionals and students who are unsure of what they would like to be when they grow up.

Exposure is key.