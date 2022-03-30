Univ of SC trustees blistered for secret trip, coach buyouts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A small group of powerful lawmakers is refusing to approve reelection bids for five University of South Carolina trustees. They are upset over $10 million loaned to the athletic department buy out a football coach’s contract and a secret plane trip to meet with a presidential candidate. Trustees eventually hired retired Army General Bob Caslen who flamed out after 22 months on the job, writing in an email on his way out “this place sucks so bad.” The trustees are all incumbents and have no opposition for reelection. If the state College and University Trustee Commission doesn’t approve them, their seats would become open.

Republican Reichenbach wins special SC Senate election

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — A Republican who is a political newcomer and owns car dealerships has been elected the newest member of the South Carolina Senate. Mike Reichenbach was the overwhelming winner Tuesday of a special election to fill the seat in Florence and Darlington counties left open when state Sen. Hugh Leatherman died last year. He defeated Democrat and social worker Suzanne La Rochelle. Reichenbach will be the only Black Republican senator in the General Assembly. The results will be certified at the end of the week, allowing Reichenbach to take his seat next week.

Santee Cooper cuts budget since it can’t raise power rates

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Santee Cooper leaders say increasing fuel costs have led the state-owned utility to cut $100 million from its budget. Santee Cooper can’t increase electricity rates on its customers for three more years after its role in the failed building of two nuclear reactors. The utility says it is still trying to identify exactly where the cuts will be made, but doesn’t anticipate layoffs or job cuts. Officials at Monday’s Santee Cooper board meeting suggested taking $30 million from operating and maintenance and $70 million from capital projects. The utility says fuel costs have increased $130 million.

Killing of SC couple and their dog unsolved 5 months later

MARION, S.C. (AP) — A sheriff’s office in South Carolina says it needs help figuring out who killed a woman, her husband and their dog in a home five months ago. Marion County deputies say someone called 911 to report they heard gunshots at a home on Oct. 3. Deputies say that officers then found 45-year-old Cathy Diane Thompkins; her 49-year-old husband John Michael Thompkins; and their dog “Tipsy” all shot to death. Investigators have not made any arrests in the killing and are asking for any additional information to help them determine who killed the couple and why.

Bill to allow Sunday hunting on SC-owned lands gets hearing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A bill that would allow hunting on Sundays in wildlife management areas run by the state of South Carolina is getting a hearing. South Carolina is one of only a few states that restrict hunting on Sundays, a prohibition going back to blue laws at the founding of the United States that banned many activities on what early churchgoers considered a day a rest. Sunday hunting on private land has only been allowed for about a decade. The bill will be heard by a House subcommittee on Tuesday.

Temporary WIC benefits extended in SC through September

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Temporary benefits for participants in South Carolina’s Women, Infants and Children program will be extended through September. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control said Friday WIC’s temporary increase of cash value benefits for fruit and vegetable purchases will now end Sept. 30. The increase was set to expire March 31. The increase will continue to be $24 per month for child participants; $43 for pregnant and postpartum participants and $47 for breastfeeding participants. Standard cash value benefits range from $9 to $11 per month. In South Carolina, over 600 businesses are authorized WIC retailers.