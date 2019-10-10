Latest on the sexual misconduct case against Cuba Gooding Jr.

NEW YORK (AP) – Cuba Gooding Jr. is facing a new undisclosed charge in his sexual misconduct case.

Prosecutors revealed on Thursday that the charge is contained in a new indictment against the Oscar-winning “Jerry Maguire” star’s case.

Gooding appeared Thursday at a Manhattan court for possible jury selection for his trial. He now must be arraigned on the new indictment next week before a trial can begin.

The actor left court without speaking to reporters. The defense says video supports witnesses who say it never happened.