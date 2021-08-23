Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m.

(AP) – STANDOFF DEATH

Suspect in Georgia hostage standoff killed by gunfire

ALLENHURST, Ga. (AP) – A Georgia sheriff says a man who held his wife and children hostage inside their home is dead after a standoff that lasted several hours. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is working to determine whether the man shot himself or was killed by gunfire from law enforcement officers outside the home southwest of Savannah. Liberty County Sheriff William Bowman says deputies were called to a home in Allenhurst on a report of domestic dispute Saturday morning. It turned into a hostage situation. Negotiators got the man to agree to release three children from the home, and his wife later escaped by jumping from a second floor window onto a police trampoline. Shots were fired as officers attempted to enter the home. The dead man’s name was not immediately released.

ATLANTA CRIME

3 found shot dead as Atlanta exceeds 100 killings this year

ATLANTA (AP) – Police are investigating the fatal shootings of three people outside a nightclub in Atlanta, which over the weekend surpassed 100 killings this year. News outlets report Atlanta police found three men dead early Sunday in a parking lot used by several businesses, including a nightclub. Atlanta police Lt. Daniel Genson said the violence all happened outside. The victims names were not immediately released. The triple killing happened shortly after Atlanta police found a man shot in a car who later died at a hospital. Police said that person was Atlanta’s 100th homicide victim since Jan. 1. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and other Republicans have seized on rising crime in Atlanta and other cities as a top issue headed into next year’s elections.

RAPPER-POLICE CHASE

Rapper arrested after police chase, crash outside Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) – Police say an Atlanta rapper wanted in connection with a shooting has been arrested after a highway chase with officers. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports 25-year-old Ibnisa Durr, who performs under the name Paper Lovee, was jailed on charges of obstruction of law enforcement, trying to elude officers and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Authorities say Durr was also wanted on aggravated assault charges in a May shooting, and he fled Friday morning when Atlanta police tracked him to an apartment in suburban Sandy Springs. Police say Durr sped away on Georgia 400 until he crashed his car and police cruisers boxed him in. It was not immediately known if Durr had an attorney.

GEORGIA PORTS

Georgia ports set cargo records in July amid surging demand

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) – Georgia’s seaports in Savannah and Brunswick handled report handling record cargo volumes in the first month of the 2022 fiscal year. The Georgia Ports Authority says the Port of Savannah moved 450,000 container units of imports and exports in July, a 25% increase from the previous year and new all-time high for that month. Meanwhile, shipments of automobiles and machinery units through the Port of Brunswick jumped 39% last month to 61,470 units, another July record. Georgia Ports Authority executive director Griff Lynch says the growth is being driven by strong consumer demand and extra ships being dispatched to meet that demand.

BLOOD DRAW GRANT

Georgia officers to learn to draw blood for DUI cases

ATLANTA (AP) – State officials say a new grant will be used to provide training for Georgia law enforcement officers to draw blood from drivers suspected of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety says it has received an impaired driving grant of about $44,000 that it plans to use to establish a phlebotomy program. The agency says it will be used to train state and local officers and to buy equipment for the certified officers to use to draw blood. The agency says that training officers to draw blood will help in the prosecution of DUI cases because it will provide critical toxicology evidence.

DEMOCRATS-GEORGIA MODEL

Southern Democrats aim to export Georgia’s 2020 success

ATLANTA (AP) – After the success that Democrats in Georgia had in 2020, the Deep South battleground is working with other Southern states to help expand Democrats’ national footprint. It’s the latest example of the ripple effect that voting rights activist Stacey Abrams has had on Democrats as she decides whether to run for Georgia governor again in 2022. The Georgia Democratic Party is combining forces with other state parties in the region for joint fundraising appeals, aiming to help those states make earlier-than-usual investments in voter registration and field organizing before next year’s midterm elections.

COMPLAINT-BUDDY CARTER

FEC complaint filed against Georgia Congressman Buddy Carter

ATLANTA (AP) – A formal complaint has been filed with the Federal Election Commission against Georgia Congressman Buddy Carter. He is accused of illegal campaign spending. The Democratic Party of Georgia alleges Carter spent campaign funds for a statewide advertisement but has not yet announced his run for a statewide post _ something that is required 15 days after spending more than $5,000 to campaign for another seat. The complaint centers around an ad aired during the Major League Baseball All-Star Game. Carter told The Brunswick News he views the complaint as nothing more than political and says the accusations are baseless.

BURGLARY CHARGES

Suspects charged in string of burglaries over 2 years

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) – Police say a two-year investigation led to charges against a dozen people in Gwinnett County in connection with a string of burglaries targeting people of Asian descent. Gwinnett County police said in a news release that since at least 2019 people targeting victims of Asian descent have forced their way into homes and then stolen money, jewelry and identification documents. Property with a total value of more than $2.1 million was stolen during about 200 burglaries. Twelve people have been indicted in Gwinnett County as a result of the investigation.