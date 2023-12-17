AUGUSTA, G.A. (WJBF)- James Brown’s initiative to help children and families in the community continues this Christmas with the traditional James Brown Toy Give Away.

It’s a dream that all started with the father of soul music himself: James Brown.

“This is what my father taught us what to do– to whom much is given, much is expected,” James Brown’s Daughter and Event Organizer Dr. Deanna Brown Thomas said.

And now his family keeps it going for the community.

“My favorite part was the kids getting their bikes pumped up. As soon as they got their bikes and they go their air, they were riding out of here,” James Brown’s Daughter and Event Organizer Jeanette Mitchell Bellinger said.

Saturday morning children and their families were filled with Christmas spirit while their hands were filled with toys.

“People are in need, even if you aren’t in need, it’s still the gift of giving and the experience that the children get to have is the most important.”

Dr. Deanna Brown Thomas says the day couldn’t have been possible without the support and donations from the community.

“Our sponsors, and we had Rosa T. Debutants as well as the Laney Pearls, 100 Black Men and some of our JAM students. So, it’s really a student-driven volunteer program that teaches them that you have to come out and give back and you gotta work.”

And as a community effort, young teens from organizations in Augusta got the chance to act as Santa’s helper.

“We just wanna make sure that we get other young people to also come out and give back to the community because it’s very important. When you’re active in your community, it shows a lot. It shows that you care, willing to give back; it’s just very important,” President, Rosa T. Beard Debutante Club Kennedi Maynor said.

While the Brown family is happy to give back in this way– this time of year– they tell me it’s also bittersweet.

“And we’re thankful too, to be able to come into the arena for this last time. We haven’t been here since 2019 and this is the last time that we’re actually going to be in this arena ‘cause it’s leaving us,” Dr. Thomas said.

But while it’s the last time in this arena, it is not the last James Brown Toy Give Away. The Brown Family encourages those who didn’t make it this year, to add it to their list next.