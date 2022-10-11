AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- If you live in Georgia, Tuesday is the last day you can register to vote in the November election.

All eyes are on Georgia this election cycle as voters will decide whether Governor Brian Kemp and Senator Raphael Warnock will keep their seats.

Gubernatorial candidate, Democrat Stacy Abrams is campaigning hard against Governor Kemp. And Republican Hershel Walker is attempting to unseat Senator Warnock.

After Georgia turned blue in the 2020 election, accusations of election tampering spread like wildfire, though no evidence was found supporting that idea.

“People will question. Whether we hand counted the 2020 election and had the exact same results, there were still questions. But we’re doing everything we can to assure people that everything is done correctly, accurately and that their vote counts. So I just encourage people to have confidence in the system,” said Travis Doss, Director of the Richmond County Board of Elections.

While the state election is important, some important local seats are up for grabs too.

In Columbia County, Connie Mealer and Alison Couch are running unopposed for commission seats.

And there is also a referendum to extend the current one cent Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax for another 6 years.

In Richmond County, 5 school board seats are open, though only 3 are contested.

There is also a race for Richmond County Tax Commissioner.

Doss said these local elections are very important because they affect everyone on a day to day level.

“Well as I always say, it’s those local elections that are very important. Because those are the people that can make the decisions that really affect you. And as you say, people come out for the president, but when was the last time the president really had a whole lot to do with your local taxes?”

You have until 5 p.m. to register in-person. If you register online, you must do so by 11:59 p.m. And all mail-in registrations must be postmarked with today’s date.

Tuesday is also the last day for mail-in registration in South Carolina.

Early voting in Georgia will be from Monday, Oct. 17 to Friday, Nov. 4.

Burke County

Burke County Courthouse, 602 N Liberty St, Waynesboro, weekdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Columbia County

Columbia County Board of Elections Building G3, 610 Ronald Reagan Dr. Evans, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Former Euchee Creek Library, 5907 Euchee Creek Dr. Grovetown, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Emanuel County

Emanuel County Elections Office, 105 S Main St, Swainsboro, weekdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Glascock County

Registrar’s Office, 676 West main, Gibson, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.pm and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jefferson County

Board of Elections, 415 Greene St. Louisville, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Courthouse, 611 E Winthrope Ave, Millen, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

McDuffie County

Dearing Community Center, 4614 Augusta Highway, Dearing, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Precinct on Main (Old THS Gym) 525 Main St., Thomson, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Richmond County

Main Office 535 Telfair St. Augusta, weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., October 22 and 29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on October 30 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Henry Brigham Community Center, 2463 Golden Camp Rd. Augusta, beginning October 29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. then the following week from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Diamond Lakes, 103 Diamond Lakes Way, Hephzibah, beginning October 29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. then the following week from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Warren Road Community Center 300 Warren Rd. Augusta, beginning October 29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. then the following week from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Screven County

Registrar’s Office 216 Moms Rd. Room 114, Sylvania, weekdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until October 29.

Taliaferro County

Courthouse, 113 Monument St., Crawfordville, weekdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until October 29.

Washington County

Washington County Board of Elections and Registration, 150 Riddleville Rd., Sandersville, weekdays only from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wilkes County