AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Monday, you can help NewsChannel 6 and our Giving Your Best partners by donating to Project Refresh. It’s a mobile shower unit for the homeless in our area. It’s the last day to drop off your personal hygiene donations.

Project Refresh is a not for profit founded nearly 3 years ago to provide hot showers for the homeless.

Providing people with a refreshing shower improves not only their hygiene, but helps their dignity as well.

Project Refresh provides soap and shampoo and gives each person a care package filled with things like clothes and other personal hygiene products. They rely on donations to fill these care packages.

“When people donate, whatever it is, sweatshirts, sweat pants, soap, shampoo, combs, that kind of thing, that gives us the funds to then do other projects and not have to pay for the hygiene products. Because anything that we don’t have, we have to buy,” explained Tracy Showman, an organizer with Project Refresh.

Many of our homeless population can go a long time without a shower, because they don’t have an opportunity to take one. This can be a problem, especially if they are trying to find a job.

Showman said that people just feel better about themselves when they’ve had a shower.

“They’re very appreciative. They’re very thankful that something like this is out there. We had a man who hadn’t had a shower in 6 months and he was just so excited,” Showman said. “We had a couple who happened to walk up, they were walking down the street, we were there. They were about to get on a bus to Seattle and hadn’t had a shower in over a month. So, they were like, this is an answer to prayer.”

Monday is the last day of our personal hygiene product drive. You can drop your donation off at Television Park located at 1336 Augusta West Parkway between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. today.

Or if you can’t make it by here, you can drop your donation off at any Security Federal Bank.