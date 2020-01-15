Las Vegas hotel rejects OJ Simpson’s claim his reputation was damaged in 2017 bar incident

FILE – In this July 20, 2017 file photo, former NFL football star O.J. Simpson appears via video for his parole hearing at the Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nev. A Las Vegas Strip hotel-casino is denying that Simpson was defamed when employees banned him from the property in November 2017 and a celebrity news site reported the paroled former football hero had been drunk, disruptive and unruly. In recent court filings, the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas rejects Simpson’s argument that his reputation was damaged by unnamed hotel staff member accounts cited in a TMZ report saying he was prohibited from returning after visits to a steakhouse and cocktail lounge. (Jason Bean/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP, Pool)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Cosmopolitan hotel-casino in Las Vegas is legally responding to O.J. Simpson’s lawsuit that he was defamed and portrayed in a false light after a 2017 incident at one of the property’s lounges.

According to the court filing, TMZ, a celebrity news site, who is not named in the lawsuit, reported that Simpson was “wasted, ” “extremely unruly,” “drunk and became disruptive,” “angry,” and that “glasses broke at the bar.” Simpson banning from the property was widely reported.

The Cosmopolitan’s response in the court filing says “the facts … do not support the conclusion that allegedly being called “wasted,” “drunk,” “disruptive,” or “angry” resulted in any embarrassment or tangible damage to his reputation.” The Cosmopolitan notes one major facet of Simpson’s fame is the fact that in 1997 he was held civilly liable for the wrongful death of Ronald Goldman and the battery of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and that is a convicted felon in Nevada.

The Cosmopolitan also says that Simpson makes no claim of actual financial consequences only that he suffered “emotional harm and mental distress.”

LATEST HEADLINES: