Laney Walker Farmers Market to open Friday

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The American Heart Association of the CSRA, Augusta Locally Grown, and Augusta-Richmond County Housing and Community Development are excited to announce the grand opening of Augusta’s newest farmers market.

Beginning on Friday, Oct. 2, residents will be able to shop for fresh produce, meat, and dairy from some of the most highly regarded farmers in the CSRA.

This monthly market will also double SNAP benefits, meaning when shoppers swipe their SNAP card at the market manager booth, they will receive $2 in market tokens for every $1 spent.

WHEN: Friday, Oct. 2 at 4:30 p.m.

WHERE: 850 Laney Walker Boulevard

