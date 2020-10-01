AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The American Heart Association of the CSRA, Augusta Locally Grown, and Augusta-Richmond County Housing and Community Development are excited to announce the grand opening of Augusta’s newest farmers market.
Beginning on Friday, Oct. 2, residents will be able to shop for fresh produce, meat, and dairy from some of the most highly regarded farmers in the CSRA.
This monthly market will also double SNAP benefits, meaning when shoppers swipe their SNAP card at the market manager booth, they will receive $2 in market tokens for every $1 spent.
WHEN: Friday, Oct. 2 at 4:30 p.m.
WHERE: 850 Laney Walker Boulevard
Latest Headlines:
- Laney Walker Farmers Market to open Friday
- Newsfeed Now: Burn victim goes viral on TikTok; Sonic employees go over & beyond for 7-year-old in Arkansas
- Two full moons to shine in October
- Titans home game against Steelers to be rescheduled for later in the season
- Burn victim finds healing through social media trend