COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that at least one lane is back open after an accident on I-20 Eastbound, near mile marker 189.

One lane of I20 is back open at this time. https://t.co/FQB85w4Qop — CC Sheriff's Office (@CCSO_GA) August 4, 2019

The crash initially impacted both eastbound lanes.

NewsChannel 6 spoke with dispatch to confirm the incident adding that there were some injuries.

