COLUMBIA COUNTY (WJBF) – Emergency crews are on the scene of an accident on I-20 in Columbia County.

One lane of traffic is blocked at mile marker 187 on the eastbound side.

An accident with injuries has been reported.

Deputies are working two other accidents on that same eastbound side.

One at mile marker 184 and the other at 185.

Stay clear of that area if you can as traffic is slowed down.