COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga (WJBF) – On Sunday, August 21, a tip was received by Lakeside Middle School administrators, via the Columbia County School District Anonymous Tip Hotline, regarding a social media post by a student threatening gun violence against the school.

Due to the incident taking place off campus, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was called immediately to investigate.

The student has been detained and charged by law enforcement, and school administrators will also hold all responsible parties accountable according to the school district Code of Conduct.

School operations will continue as normal, and every effort will continue to be taken to ensure safety of students and staff, including the presence of a dedicated School Resource Officer on each school campus.

Any suspicious activity can be reported to a school administrator or the district’s Anonymous Tip Hotline, at 706-541-3600.