COLUMBIA COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) – A Lakeside Middle School student had a gun on campus earlier today.

A letter from the Lakeside Middle School principal was sent home to parents and guardians today informing them about an incident involving that student.

The letter states that the student expressed threats of self-harm, and during the intervention process, administrators found two small knives.

The letter continues by saying after further investigation, a gun was found on the student’s person, and the gun was quickly removed as law enforcement was contacted immediately.

According to the principal, the incident was handled without disrupting the school day.

You can read the entire letter from the Lakeside Middle School principal parents and guardians below: