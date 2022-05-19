COLUMBIA COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) – A Lakeside Middle School student had a gun on campus earlier today.
A letter from the Lakeside Middle School principal was sent home to parents and guardians today informing them about an incident involving that student.
The letter states that the student expressed threats of self-harm, and during the intervention process, administrators found two small knives.
The letter continues by saying after further investigation, a gun was found on the student’s person, and the gun was quickly removed as law enforcement was contacted immediately.
According to the principal, the incident was handled without disrupting the school day.
You can read the entire letter from the Lakeside Middle School principal parents and guardians below:
Dear Parents/Guardians,Letter sent to parents and guardians from Lakeside Middle School principal
In an effort to keep our parents/guardians informed, we wanted to alert you as soon as possible to an incident that took place on campus.
This morning, Thursday, May 19, 2022, school administrators were alerted to reports of a student who had expressed threats of self-harm. During the intervention process, administrators discovered two small knives in the student’s possession. Upon further investigation, a gun was found on the student’s person, which was quickly removed, and law enforcement was contacted immediately.
The incident was handled without disrupting the school day, which will continue normal operations.
The Columbia County School District and Lakeside Middle School takes incidents such as these extremely seriously and will respond appropriately to violation of the student code of conduct and any legal charges as warranted by law enforcement.
Safety of students and staff is a top priority. To that end, this message is intended to keep our parents/guardians informed about incidents that occur, as well as our school’s appropriate response. Please rest assured that every effort is taken to ensure a safe environment for students and staff, including working with local law enforcement and the presence of a dedicated School Resource Officer. Working together, we can continue to provide a positive learning environment for our students and a safe workplace for our staff.
Any questions or concerns may be directed to the main office.
Thank you for your attention to this matter.
Jeremy R. Medlin
Principal
Lakeside Middle School