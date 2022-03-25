AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– The Medical College of Georgia is finding unique ways to train medical professionals of the future.

Dozens of Lakeside High School students got a firsthand look at the art of medicine Friday. They attended a workshop at Augusta University, along with their teachers, and got some hands-on experience using mannequins.

It was an interactive way to expose them to health care specialties.

Pam Gosney is a Healthcare teacher and sponsor of Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) at LHS.

“We’re very excited. They do get some clinical opportunities through their courses at school but it’s nothing as sophisticated as this simulation. It gives them more experience and more opportunity to see what health care really is so they can know what they’re getting into.”

About 50 students took part in the event at AU.