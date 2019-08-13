Lake Olmstead tests positive for dangerous algae

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Cyanobacteria has been found in Lake Olmstead.

Cyanobacteria is a deadly algae. Just last week, a woman’s dogs in North Carolina died from cyanobacteria poisoning after swimming in a lake.

Monday, Savannah Riverkeepers were out on the lake testing the water and noticed an alarming substance in it. They speculated the substance could be cyanobacteria.

The test results are in.

“There are at least four types of cyanobacteria present, currently, in Lake Olmstead,” said Savannah Riverkeeper Tonya Bonitatibus. “We noticed yesterday an algal bloom and it is growing. So we’re at the beginning of this algal bloom and, unfortunately, there is blue green algae in it.”

Experts say toxins from the bacteria can damage the kidneys, liver, gastrointestinal tract, and nervous system in people and animals. Pets are very vulnerable to this bacteria because when it comes into contact with an animal, it spreads rapidly and could result in death.

“Usually, symptoms like weakness, lethargy, sometimes vomiting, sometimes seizures can show up. Treatment wise, usually supportive care is what we’ll start off with first. Of course, trying to figure out what it is but a lot of times that can be unsuccessful for treatment,” says Dr. Dustin Hawkins, a veterinarian at Westside Animal Hospital.

