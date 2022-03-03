AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The C4 experience at Lake Olmstead stadium has been suspended as of right now.

Those close to the event tell us the suspension is out of an abundance of caution over concerns that field conditions could make the event unsafe.

However, organizers are hoping to see if repairs can be made in time to hold the events. There will still be other activities during Masters Week at the stadium.

But the concerts which planned to feature Jimmy Buffett, Blake Shelton, Nelly, PitBull and Tim McGraw are on hold for now.

NewsChannel 6 is working to get more details on this developing story.