LaGrange man wanted in connection to a homicide investigation is in custody in Troup County, sheriff confirms

UPDATE (11:50 a.m.): The Troup County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed they have Kenneth Staples in custody.

UPDATE: The Clifton Forge Police Department has indentified the victim as William Brandon Wright.

ORIGINAL: CLIFTON FORGE, Va. (WFXR)- Virginia authorities say a LaGrange man wanted on a grand larceny warrant is a person of interest in a homicide investigation.

Virginia State Police say they have asked the Georgia State Patrol to be on the look out for 41-year-old Kenneth Staples.

Police say Staples was spotted at a South Carolina convenience store yesterday afternoon and they believe he was headed back to Georgia.

Virginia police say a warrant is issued for Staples for grand larceny because they say he drove away in the homicide victim’s truck.

Police describe that truck as a white 2015 Ford F-150 crew cab with the Alabama license plate 43KM137.

Police did not immediately identify the homicide victim or any alleged ties between him and Staples.

Clifton Forge police said around 1:30 Monday afternoon, they discovered the victim dead in a home from head trauma. They declined to offer more information on the manner of death or the victim’s identity.

Should you spot Staples, you are urged to call 911.