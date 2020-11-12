Lady A sitting 2020 CMAs out due to COVID-19

FILE – In this Nov. 14, 2018 file photo, Dave Haywood, from left, Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley, of Lady A, formerly Lady Antebellum, arrive at the 52nd annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. The Grammy-winning country group, which dropped the word “Antebellum” from their name because of the word’s ties to slavery, has filed a lawsuit against a Black singer who has used the stage name for years. The vocal group filed the lawsuit on Wednesday in federal court in Nashville after negotiations with Anita White broke down in recent weeks. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Lady A took to Twitter Wednesday to announce the band would not attend the 2020 CMA Awards.

The group said one of their immediate family members tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

“So far, the three of us continue to test negative, and out of caution and love for everyone involved with the CMAs, we’ve decided to stay home from the awards tonight,” the post read.

The group said they were disappointed they wouldn’t get to perform along side Darius Rucker and Thomas Rhett, but said Charles Kelley had already taped his performance with Carly Pearce.

“We’ll be cheering on our friends at home like the rest of y’all! Stay safe out there,” the post continued.