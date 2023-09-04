AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- 90 million people were expected to travel for the holiday weekend.

And as some that we spoke to today say, the gas prices are still too high for their liking.

People like Larry Hendricks have traveled hundreds of miles to see family for the holiday.

He is from Mississippi, but he drove across 3 states to visit family in Charleston, South Carolina.

But even with a nice visit, he’s still not happy about the high dollar gas.

“I just don’t care for it at all. Because I remember when prices were a lot lower just a few years ago–like $2.50 a gallon. And now we’re paying $3.50 or more for a gallon,” said Hendricks.

Hendricks says his truck takes between $40-$50 to get a full tank.

He’s already paid $150 for gas so far. But with 10 hours of driving to get back home, he’s expecting to pay $250 at the pump by the time he gets back.

We also met Bobby Mueller when he stopped for a break on a 600 mile drive from Mechanicsville, Virginia to see family in Macon.

Like Hendricks, he’s not too fond of the price at the pump, but he says complying is all he can do, since there’s no way around it.

“Well, I’m not happy with it, and I doubt anybody is,” said Mueller. “But you make plans to travel a long ways ahead of time, so we’re subject to whatever the price of gas is at the time we travel–and we have little recourse to do anything about it.”

While many like these two are adjusting to the times, Hendricks says he wishes things would go back to the way they were.

“I wish we were energy independent again, like we used to be. I really do. That way we wouldn’t have to be depending on foreign oil,” said Hendricks.

Mueller also adds that he would like to see the prices goes down, but it all goes back to the price of oil.

“We’re kind of subject to the whims of OPEC,” said Mueller. “I know they’ve cut back on production, which has increased the price per gallon because of the crude oil prices. But again, we have the capacity in the United States to also produce crude oil products. So, it could be lower if we would just open up the availability we already have here.”

Triple-A says the price of a gallon of regular gas is up about 38 cents from a year ago.

So, if you’re hitting the road anytime soon, you better prepared to pay up.