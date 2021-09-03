CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Just about every major holiday has one thing in common: Chain restaurants offering freebies and deals to get you into the drive-through or at the counter at some point during the holiday period. Labor Day is one of the biggest, and we’ve put together a handy run-down of what to get and where to find it.

Note: Some deals may not be available at every location of the restaurants mentioned thanks to franchising. Supply chain difficulties may also make certain items hard to find.

There are definitely fewer specials this year than in previous years, likely due to labor and supply shortages linked to the pandemic.

7-Eleven: Get a small Slurpee for $1 at the iconic convenience store, which has been expanding recently. This deal is actually good through the 7NOW app through October.

Carl’s Jr./Hardee’s: Get subscribed to the email list for these places by Sept. 4 and enjoy a BOGO deal on popular burgers on Labor Day. Get the Sourdough Star at Carl’s Jr. and 1/3-pound Angus Burger at Hardee’s.

Checkers/Rally’s: Print a coupon from the chains’ website and present it for a free large order of fries, no purchase required, through Labor Day. Free fries!

Einstein Bros. Bagels: This is actually an every-Monday deal through mid-September, but Labor Day just happens to fit the bill, so get 40% off a Baker’s Dozen pack of bagels. Treat the family for $7!

Golden Corral: The newly reopened buffet restaurant is opening early on Labor Day for a special breakfast buffet.

Hungry Howie’s: What’s more American than pizza? From Sept. 2 through Sept. 6, use the code LABOR online to get a medium 1-topping pizza for $1 with purchase of a large 1-topping pizza.

Red Robin: If you’re partying at home this weekend, Red Robin offers a free gallon of lemonade with a $50 catering purchase. Why use your own charcoal when you can order the burgers?

Smoothie King: Join the online rewards club and take a pumpkin-themed quiz by Sept. 2 and you’ll get a coupon good for a free smoothie through Labor Day.

Wendy’s: Starting on Labor Day, order any size fries for $1 through the Wendy’s app. The chain is rolling out new fries and trying to get you to stop going to McDonald’s to get the fries you dip in your Frosty.