Kroger’s Wrightsboro Road location to close

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Kroger has announced plans to close its Wrightsboro Road location.

The store, located at 3435 Wrightsboro Road, is set to close on September 13th after 39 years of business.

Kroger Co. states that declining sales and negative profit over an extended period are the reasons behind its closure, and says it is necessary to make Kroger more competitive in the market.

“All 120 associates will be considered for reassignment to other Kroger locations as outlined in the company’s collective bargaining agreement,” said Felix Turner, manager of corporate affairs for Kroger’s Atlanta Division. “Kroger representatives will meet with associates to discuss reassignments and additional options in the coming weeks.”

Kroger operates six stores throughout the Greater Augusta area, including 4115 Columbia Road in Martinez, 4355 Washington Road in Evans and 2801 Washington Road in Augusta.