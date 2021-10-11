Kroger to hire 1,500 associates at holiday hiring event

Holiday Hiring Event on October 13

ATLANTA – On Wednesday, October 13, Kroger’s Atlanta Division, which includes Georgia, East Alabama and South Carolina, will host its second nationwide hybrid hiring event, including virtual and on-site interviews, from 2-5 p.m. ET. The Atlanta Division is seeking to hire 1,5 new associates.

The Atlanta division is hiring for all positions, including store management. With a variety of roles, Kroger has openings that meet flexible and change-oriented people leaders wherever they are in their career journey.

“It’s an exciting time to work in grocery retail, and we are committed to offering a culture of opportunity and a career with purpose, including competitive pay, benefits and flexible schedules,” said Felix Turner, manager of corporate affairs for Kroger’s Atlanta Division.

As a leading employer, Kroger offers resources, benefits, and training, to support and develop associates and make their lives easier.

“We truly want our associates to have a rewarding and uplifting experience while meeting our customers’ needs and delivering on our promise to be in-stock, fresh, and friendly,” Turner said.

Kroger’s Atlanta Division is recruiting for store management, retail, e-commerce, manufacturing, supply chain, merchandising, logistics, corporate, and pharmacy and healthcare roles.