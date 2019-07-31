Kroger rolling out fees for cash back at checkout

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Kroger grocery stores are now rolling out fees when you request cash back when using a debit card.

The Cincinnati-based grocery chain says they have implemented the fees due to banks raising ATM fees and other retailers limiting the amount of cash back available.

Many Kroger stores now charge $.50 for cash back below $100 and $3.50 for cash back between $100 and $300. The fee is reduced by $.50 when using a Kroger Plus Card.

@kroger not fooling me…. I’ve gotten cash back for free at Kroger, saving me a trip to the ATM for years. All without your NEW fee, which you’re disingenuously introduce as a convenience… pic.twitter.com/Jy9SabOILY — Tyler (@TylerFromOhio) July 14, 2019