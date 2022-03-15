ATLANTA (WBTW) — Kroger will offer a new way for customers save money at the gas pumps with a special promotion for the next week.

According to a news release, beginning Wednesday through March 22, customers can earn 4x fuel points on gift card purchases. Some gift cards, including Kroger gift cards, are not included. Customers must use a coupon available in stores, online, or on the Kroger app.

“We know many shoppers purchase gift cards to use like cash when dining out or shopping in other locations, so this offers a great way for our customers to save on fuel at the same time,” Felix Turner, corporate affairs manager for Kroger’s Atlanta Division, said in a statement. “For every 100 fuel points earned, customers can receive 10 cents off per gallon at any Kroger Fuel Center.”

That means a purchase of an eligible $25 gift card would result in 10 cents off per gallon.

Customers can also earn double points on groceries with a digital coupon starting Wednesday until March 29, according to the release.