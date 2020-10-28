CSRA (WJBF) – You’ll soon be able to get a rapid antibody test at a Kroger pharmacy.
The FDA-authorized test is done with a finger-prick blood sample. It’ll be $25 and you will likely get your results in 15 minutes.
This test is for anyone who thinks they may have been infected with COVID-19 in the past and are not currently experiencing symptoms.
The test should be available at our local Kroger pharmacies by the end of November.
Latest Headlines:
- Augusta’s own KICKS 99 Named CMA Small Market ‘Station of the Year’
- RIP Mexican Pizza: Popular Taco Bell dish starts disappearing from menus
- Wendy’s has a new chicken sandwich, and you can get one free
- Kroger Health launches COVID-19 rapid antibody testing at pharmacy locations
- Newsfeed Now: President Trump heads to Arizona, Biden works virtually from Delaware