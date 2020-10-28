Kroger Health launches COVID-19 rapid antibody testing at pharmacy locations

A medical worker shows the process for rapid coronavirus testing on the new Abbott ID Now machine at a ProHEALTH center in Brooklyn on August 27, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

CSRA (WJBF) – You’ll soon be able to get a rapid antibody test at a Kroger pharmacy.

The FDA-authorized test is done with a finger-prick blood sample. It’ll be $25 and you will likely get your results in 15 minutes.

This test is for anyone who thinks they may have been infected with COVID-19 in the past and are not currently experiencing symptoms.

The test should be available at our local Kroger pharmacies by the end of November.

Latest Headlines: