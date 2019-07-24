Kroger giving away school supplies to Augusta teachers

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Kroger’s Atlanta Division, which includes Augusta, is showing support for Augusta area educators by giving away classroom supplies valued at more than $26,000.

Teachers are invited to pick out free items for their classrooms, diving into the school year with a fresh start – and some fresh supplies.

Educators with a valid Georgia teacher ID can receive up to $30 in free supplies on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The event will be held Monday, July 29th at Westside High School from 10am until 2pm or while supplies last.