Kroger giving away school supplies to Augusta teachers

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
BACK-TO-SCHOOL_41582

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Kroger’s Atlanta Division, which includes Augusta, is showing support for Augusta area educators by giving away classroom supplies valued at more than $26,000.

Teachers are invited to pick out free items for their classrooms, diving into the school year with a fresh start – and some fresh supplies.

Educators with a valid Georgia teacher ID can receive up to $30 in free supplies on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The event will be held Monday, July 29th at Westside High School from 10am until 2pm or while supplies last.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story