Krispy Kreme to launch ‘National Doughnut Delivery’

(CNN) – Doughnut lovers are salivating over Krispy Kreme’s new and upcoming delivery service.
Starting Saturday… Krispy Kreme will start a delivery-service across the country.
You have to be near one of the 350 U.S. locations though.
And in most cases, you have to be 10 miles from a shop.
Orders can be placed on the Krispy Kreme app or website and there’s a $5.00 fee.
Saturday is actually ‘Leap Day’ … so to kick-off its new delivery service… Krispy Kreme will deliver free doughnuts to hospital staff and parents of leap-day babies with 10 miles of shops.
You can click here for more details.
