Korean War remains of South Carolina soldier identified

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) – Military officials say they have identified the remains of a solider from South Carolina who was killed in the Korean War.

The military agency that deals with prisoners of war and those missing in action said Army Pfc. Louis N. Crosby of Orangeburg, South Carolina, was accounted for last year.

Crosby was reported missing in action in 1950 following a battle in North Korea.

His remains are among those returned by North Korea in 2018 after a summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and then-President Donald Trump.

The 18-year-old soldier will be buried in his hometown in August.