Kobe Bryant and his daughter have been laid to rest at a cemetery near the Pacific coast, death records show

(CNN) – Death certificates released Tuesday show that Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were laid to rest Friday at a southern California cemetery.
They were buried at Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona Del Mar.
No details about a graveside service were released.
The NBA legend and his daughter were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash January 26th in the hills of Calabasas, California
There is a public celebration scheduled for February 24th at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
