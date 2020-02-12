Kobe Bryant and his daughter have been laid to rest at a cemetery near the Pacific coast, death records show

Gianna Bryant and her father, former NBA player Kobe Bryant, attend the WNBA All-Star Game 2019 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on July 27, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(CNN) – Death certificates released Tuesday show that Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were laid to rest Friday at a southern California cemetery.

They were buried at Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona Del Mar.

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna watch the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between Connecticut and Houston, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

No details about a graveside service were released.

The NBA legend and his daughter were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash January 26th in the hills of Calabasas, California

There is a public celebration scheduled for February 24th at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

