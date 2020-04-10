Kisner Foundation feeds entire Aiken Regional Medical Centers staff

Aiken’s Kevin Kisner should be teeing it up in his fifth Masters Tournament. Instead, his charity foundation helped out local healthcare workers.

The Kevin & Brittany Kisner Foundation provided meals for all staff members and medical personnel at Aiken Regional Medical Centers on Friday.

“It’s not only the food, but it’s also the thought behind the food that makes all the difference in the world,” said Jim O’loughlin, Chief Executive Officer of Aiken Regional Medical Centers.

The Kisner Foundation paid for 550 meals to feed everyone who works at the local hospital in two separate deliveries.

“Our foundation is honored to be able to feed the entire staff, both lunch and dinner, so we can capture the day shift and the night shift,” said Brittany Kisner. Brittany formerly worked as a speech pathologist with Augusta University Medical Center.

“It really means an awful lot to our employees,” said O’loughlin. “This is a stressful time for them, and we are so thankful for the outpouring of support that we have got from the community, from businesses, particularly here with the Kisner Foundation, as well as The Wilcox Inn,” added O’loughlin.

The Kisner Foundation’s act also helped provide income for one of Aiken’s oldest local businesses, using The Wilcox Inn to prepare the meals, with extra safety precautions.

“I know The Wilcox worked with the hospital staff to determine the meals, and then they prepared these box meals.” Each part of the meal was individually wrapped and served in it’s own individual box for safety.

Since it was founded in 2015, the Kisner Foundation has donated more than $400,000 to various local organizations.

If you would like to donate, or apply for one of their grants, can click here.