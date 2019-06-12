Kids read to dogs at the library

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Several kids opened a book to read at the library Wednesday. While some adults, such as their parents, joined for the fun, there were also two furry friends wagging their tails in excitement too.

Those kids are part of the Mayor’s Summer Reading Program at the Main branch of Augusta Richmond County Public Library. The program is a part of the Summer Feed Program where the children read, do an enrichment activity, and eat lunch for free.

The day started with Augusta Animal Services Director Crystal Eskola sharing with the children about animal responsibilities. She shared that dogs still have to be walked on rainy days and that it is important to carry along small bags to pick up dog waste.

After the short lesson, the kids selected their own books from the library’s collection and sat down with

Students from Youth Challenge also participated by assisting children with their reading.

Eskola told NewsChannel 6 that both dogs are up for adoption.

Read to a dog happens again on the 19 and 26 of this month.