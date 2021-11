AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Now that kids over the age of 5 are able to vaccinated, they are also eligible for the City’s incentive program.

According to the City Administrator’s Office, each child vaccinated through the program will get a $100 gift card as long as they have a legal guardian with them.

They will receive another $100 gift card when they get their 2nd shot a few weeks later. This city’s incentive applies to each child in the household.