Kids Day at the Market

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The Edgefield Market knows kids are our future business leaders! On October 10, a Kids Day will take place where we want kids to set up and test their entrepreneurial abilities!

This event will be in conjunction with the regular vendor market with special discounted fees for the kids!

Organizers say there will be plenty of fun at the market from Putt-Putt and a Gem mine to ice cream and shopping!

A shuttle service will also be available with stops at The Edgefield Market, the Edgefield Town Square, and the Norris Street parking. Shuttle rides are free to the public.

Event Coordinator Samantha McClure spoke with weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk about the event.