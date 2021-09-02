Kennesaw State University on lockdown due to possible ‘armed suspects’ on campus

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Kennesaw State University has advised students to shelter in place because of a possible gunman on campus.

The university initially sent out an alert asking students to avoid the area of George Busbee Parkway between Frey Road and Chastain road.

Officials later issued a more serious warning, telling students that there are potentially armed suspects on campus and asking students to stay inside and lock doors and windows.

It’s unclear what prompted the initial alert.

