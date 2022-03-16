Augusta. Ga (WJBF) Augusta Mayoral candidate Steven Kendrick will no longer be drawing a city paycheck.

Commissioner under state law.

Deputy Tax Commissioner Chris Johnson took over then named Kendrick his deputy.

Now Kendrick says he’ll take an unpaid leave from the office but will still serve as an advisor.

“Turn down the salary during that time period and do that work for free, so as to take away any appearance from anyone, that I’m doing that for any other reason than support of my city as of Friday I’ll be serving for Mister Johnson but I’ll be dong it free of charge,” said Kendrick.

Under state law Kendrick will not return as Tax commissioner even if he’s defeated in the mayor’s race.