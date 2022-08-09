LOS ANGELES (AP) – Veteran “Saturday Night Live” cast member Kenan Thompson will host next month’s Emmy Awards.

Thompson calls it “ridiculously exciting” to be part of the ceremony honoring TV’s best.

Thompson has been with NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” since 2003, earning a trio of Emmy supporting acting nods.

He won a trophy in 2018 as co-writer of the lyrics for “Come Back, Barack,” featured on “SNL.”

Last year, Thompson earned a lead acting nomination for his sitcom “Kenan,” which NBC canceled in May after two seasons.

The Emmy ceremony will air live on NBC on September 12th. Top nominees include “Succession,” “Squid Game” and “Ted Lasso.”