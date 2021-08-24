Kemp to deploy national guard to assist hospitals with COVID-19 pandemic

Atlanta, GA – Today, Governor Brian Kemp announced the Georgia National Guard, in coordination with the Georgia Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Community Health, will deploy 105 personnel to hospitals throughout the state.

For your latest local headlines delivered directly to you, sign up for our daily NEWSLETTER

“These guardsmen will assist our frontline healthcare workers as they provide quality medical care during the current increase in cases and hospitalizations, and I greatly appreciate General Carden and his team for their willingness to answer the call again in our fight against COVID-19,” said Governor Kemp.

“This Georgia National Guard mission is in addition to the 2,800 state-supported staff and 450 new beds brought online I announced last week, at a total state investment of $625 million through December of this year. I continue to urge all Georgians to talk to a medical professional about getting vaccinated.”

These trained medical personnel will assist staff at the following hospitals:

▪ Southeast Georgia Health System, Brunswick

▪ Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Gainesville

▪ Wellstar Kennestone, Marietta

▪ Piedmont Henry, Stockbridge

▪ Phoebe Putney, Albany

▪ Memorial Health University Medical Center, Savannah

▪ Navicent Health, Macon

▪ Grady Hospital, Atlanta

▪ Piedmont Fayette, Fayetteville

▪ Houston Medical Center, Warner Robins