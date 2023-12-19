AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Imagine this.

School is out. You are swamped trying to bake, clean, do some last minute shopping and wrap gifts before Christmas. But the kids are bored and making it very clear.

So what do you do? You go to CSRA Kids.

School is out for some kids and others have just a few days left. And many parents may be looking for ways to keep their kids entertained.

Brandy Mitchell owns and runs CSRA Kids, an online community guide for kid and family activities and resources in the area.

Parents can find events, classes, indoor and outdoor play areas on the website. There is even a seasonal section telling you what there is to do during Christmas.

And if you work, there are some options other than daycare.

“Camps are an option locally. The YMCA, the Kroc Center, and some others. Rainbow Art Factory in North Augusta is also hosting some winter camps during the week,” said Mitchell.

Want to go on a short getaway for the holidays? CSRA Kids has a list of popular destinations close to the area.

Mitchell said that sometimes having kids help with your holiday to do list will mean the most in the long run.

“Baking cookies or making sweet treats and bagging them for our friends. driving around town and seeing all the cool light displays that people pick up. They say the best things in life are free and there are free things you can do with your family during this time that don’t require a lot, but that your kids will always remember,” she explained.

If you are looking for something to keep your kids entertained during the holiday break, CLICK HERE.