AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Extreme heat like the CSRA is experiencing increases the risk of heat stroke and heat exhaustion, especially in the very old and very young. And with school back in session and gearing up for Friday night lights, athletes are at risk too.

There are signs to watch out for that you could have one of these heat related illnesses. When your body is exposed to extreme heat, a lot of symptoms start occurring.

It can start with headache, nausea, and vomiting- signs of heat exhaustion. When you start to experience confusion or if you pass out, you could be experiencing heat stroke and should seek medical help immediately.

Athletes and people who work outdoors should be especially careful.

“And so these folks, if they’re outside in typically anything hotter than your body temperature, 98 degrees Fahrenheit roughly you need to hydrate regularly. For people who work outside and sweat a lot, athletes that sweat a lot, lots of electrolyte repletion. And so whether it’s Gatorade or Powerade or whatever you drink,” explained Dr. Hetal Thakore with Doctors Hospital.

You can prevent these illnesses by wearing light clothing, staying inside during the hottest part of the day, and, of course, staying hydrated.

These high temperatures are not only dangerous for people, but for animals too. Your pets can suffer from the same heat related health problems that you can.

You want to keep your pets as cool as possible, ideally keeping them inside while it is this hot and humid.

Humidity amplifies the impact of high temperatures, making it difficult for animals to cool themselves down.

If you have to leave your pet outside for any length of time, make sure they have plenty of shade with open airflow, like trees or a tarp.

Make sure they have access to plenty of cool water, and never, ever leave them in a car, even for a minute.

So, how do you tell if your pet is in distress due to the heat?

If you start noticing things like heavy panting, excessive thirst, lethargy, and vomiting, your pet may be experiencing heat stroke.

Move your pet into the air conditioning, apply ice packs or cold towels to their head, neck and chest, give them small amounts of water–then take them directly to their vet.