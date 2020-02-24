Katherine Johnson, mathematician and real-life subject of ‘Hidden Figures,’ dies at 101

FILE – In this Feb. 26, 2017, file photo, Katherine Johnson, the inspiration for the film, “Hidden Figures,” poses in the press room at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Johnson, the NASA mathematician whose calculations helped bring Apollo astronauts back to Earth, is being honored at her alma mater with a bronze statue and a scholarship in her time. West Virginia State University says a dedication ceremony is planned for Aug. 25, 2018, the day before Johnson’s 100th birthday. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

(ABC News) – NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson, who helped pave the way for the first American astronaut to successfully orbit the Earth, died Monday morning at the age of 101, according to NASA.

Johnson’s pivotal role at NASA was highlighted in the 2016 film “Hidden Figures.”

“Today, we celebrate her 101 years of life and honor her legacy of excellence that broke down racial and social barriers,” said a tweet from NASA.

President Barack Obama presented Johnson with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2015.

NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine in a tweet called Johnson “an American hero” whose “pioneering legacy will never be forgotten.”