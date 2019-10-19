Kamala Harris set to take the stage at Aiken Town Hall

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The stage is set. Chairs are filled with campaign signs and the auxiliary gymnasium of Aiken High School is covered in American flags and the blue and white Palmetto State flag. A musical track plays as the time draws near for 2020 presidential hopeful Kamala Harris to arrive.

Doors open at 4:15 p.m. and the event time is at 4:45 p.m. Harris is expected to begin speaking around 5:00 p.m., according to organizers. Her planned talk is set for about 45 minutes.

Harris spent the day in Orangeburg, S.C. for South Carolina State’s Homecoming. She is expected to attend church services at Brookland Baptist Church in West Columbia, S.C. and attend a Barber Shop Talk with Uncle Luke at No Grease Barbershop in Columbia tomorrow.

