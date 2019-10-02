Kamala Harris calls on Twitter CEO to suspend Trump

(CNN) – President Trump takes to Twitter often to express opinions…but one Democratic Presidential Candidate thinks that should stop.

Senator Kamala Harris sent a letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dempsey on Tuesday.

She asked him to suspend Trump’s account.

Harris pointed to six tweets sent by the president since last Friday as her reason.

She says those posts violated twitter’s rules — calling them threats.

A twitter spokesperson says harris’ letter was received and the company plans to respond.

In June — Twitter announced Tweets by world leaders would not be removed even if the platform’s rules are broken.

Instead those tweets would be labeled with a disclaimer.

None of Trump’s Tweets have been labeled that way.