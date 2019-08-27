K-9 units equipped with ballistic and cooling vests

Four legged deputies in our area are now sporting new gear. Thanks to two generous donations, the K-9 units at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office now have ballistic vests to protect them from dangerous situations and cooling vests to protect them from the heat.

Tiago is a Malinoi that works for the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. His legs shake with excitement when Deputy Gabe Garner puts on his new ballist vest. Tiago knows it means it is time for him to go to work.

Cpl. Donald McVean says their unit got 2 of the 25 vests donated to sheriff’s office’s across Georgia.

“They comes from Susan Mack. She is out of Atlanta. She has the Prissy and Andy Armstrong Trust and she’s a big animal lover and she wanted to see how she could give back to the community,” Cpl. McVean says.

Ballistic vests are more commonly known as bullet proof vests; however, they are actually bullet resistant. Each K9 vet only weighs 3 pounds.

“That’s why these were picked because we can put them on when they leave the house in the morning and they can wear it all day,” says Cpl. McVean. “All we have to do is get our tracking leash and go.”

These dogs are often used to track armed suspects so they are in danger just like any other deputy.

The Georgia heat is another potential danger for them. Westside Animal Hospital’s Dr. Dustin Hawkins donated 7 cooling vests to protect these working dogs from the heat exhaustion.

“I saw the news about the K9 unit that passed away in Gwinnett from heat exhaustion and so that’s when I decided to get in touch with Mr. McVean and see what we could do and we appreciate them and all the hard work they do and we just wanted to be able to do something for them,” Dr. Hawkins says.

3 of RCSO’s K9s just retired– 1 for health reasons and the other two because it was just their time. Both served in the military overseas before they joined the sheriff’s office.

“They’ve done their service, both to their country and to the community. [Now, they get to] live a dog life, just be at home and if they want to get a hot dog, they might get slipped a hot dog or something, but they are major parts of our family,” Cpl. McVean says.

The dogs are also major parts of the law enforcement family as well so handlers like Cpl, McVean and Deputy Garner were excited to give them their new gear.

“The last thing we want to see is for them to get hurt,” says Cpl. McVean.

The sheriff’s office just got 2 new explosives K9s to replace the ones that retired and they will get a new narcotics dog next week.