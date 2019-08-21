Juvenile faces charges after threats made to Thomson High School

THOMSON, Ga. (WJBF) – A juvenile is facing charges after making threats to a local high school.

On Wednesday, Thomson Police Department officials were notified of social media posts containing threats to shoot up Thomson High School.

After an investigation, officers identified a juvenile suspect behind the posts.

Officials say the juvenile confessed to the posts. Charges are now pending for Terroristic Threats, Creating a False Alarm and Violation of the Gang Statute.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more updates to this story as they happen.