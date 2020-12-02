Juvenile arrested in Wilkes County death investigation

WILKES COUNTY, Ga (WJBF) – A 16-year old is behind bars after another teenager died from a gunshot wound.

These charges stem from a Wednesday, November 25th, incident where the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 100 block of Riverside Drive regarding a young man being shot.

Deputies found 15-year old, Mitaiveon Tutt, with a gunshot wound. He was transported to Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta for treatment.

Tutt died on Saturday, November 28th at Augusta University Medical Center.

The GBI was requested by the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office to assist with the investigation.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Tutt and the 16-year old suspect were handling a firearm when it discharged, striking Tutt.

Tutt’s body was transported to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Decatur for autopsy.

The 16-year old is charged with Involuntary Manslaughter, Reckless Conduct, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime, Possession of a Firearm by a Person Under the Age of 18, and Tampering with Evidence.

The juvenile offender is currently in the custody of the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice.

