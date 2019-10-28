Just in time for Halloween: Jack-o-lantern Sun

(CNN) – If you thought the super blood wolf moon was scary, you haven’t seen what the sun is capable of.

NASA on Sunday shared a photo on Facebook and Twitter of the sun looking a lot like a giant flaming Jack-o’-lantern.

The space agency captured the spooky image on October 8th, 2014. The face is the result of active regions of the sun burning more brightly than others, NASA said.

NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory, which took the photo, is constantly monitoring the sun from its orbit in space.

NASA is inviting people to download a high-res image of the pumpkin sun, “just in time for Halloween.”