Jury selection to start in trial over Ahmaud Arbery’s death

(AP) – Hundreds of people have been ordered to report for jury duty in Georgia for what could be a long, laborious effort to find jurors to hear the trial of three white men charged with fatally shooting Ahmaud Arbery.

The slaying of the 25-year-old Black man in 2020 sparked a national outcry fueled by graphic video of the shooting.

Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan are charged with murder and other crimes.

FILE – This combo of booking photos provided by the Glynn County, Ga., Detention Center, shows from left, Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. The Justice Department announced federal hate crime charges against the three men Wednesday, April 28,2021, in the death of Ahmaud Arbery, a Georgia man who was killed while out for a run last year. All three are charged with one count of interference with civil rights and attempted kidnapping. The McMichaels are also charged with using, carrying and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.(Glynn County Detention Center via AP)

Prosecutors say Arbery was merely jogging in the defendants’ neighborhood just outside the port city of Brunswick.

Defense attorneys insist the three men committed no crimes.

Related Stories: