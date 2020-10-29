Jury selection in Alvin Hester death penalty trial begins

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The death penalty trial man accused of gunning down a Richmond County investigator begins Thursday.
Jury selection begins for the trial against Alvin Hester.
He’s accused of shooting to death Cecil Ridley in 2019 at a convenience store in Augusta.
Hester is facing 16 felony charges in this case.
