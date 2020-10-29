Jury selection in Alvin Hester death penalty trial begins

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The death penalty trial man accused of gunning down a Richmond County investigator begins Thursday.

Jury selection begins for the trial against Alvin Hester.

He’s accused of shooting to death Cecil Ridley in 2019 at a convenience store in Augusta.

Hester is facing 16 felony charges in this case.

Latest Headlines:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories