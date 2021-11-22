Jury in Ahmaud Arbery death trial to hear closing arguments

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Attorneys were scheduled to give closing arguments Monday in the murder trial of three white men charged in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, whose death became part of a broader reckoning on racial injustice in the criminal legal system.

Gregory McMichael sits next to defense attorney Laura Hogue as they attend the jury selection in his trial together with Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, charged with the February 2020 death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery at the Gwynn County Superior Court in Brunswick, Ga., Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. (Octavio Jones/Pool Photo via AP)

Travis McMichael attends the jury selection in his trial together with Gregory McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, charged with the February 2020 death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, at the Gwynn County Superior Court, in Brunswick, Ga., Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. (Octavio Jones/Pool Photo via AP)

William “Roddie” Bryan, center, sits next to his attorney Kevin Gough, left, during the trial of Greg McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan in the Glynn County Courthouse, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The three are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool)

Prosecutors and defense attorneys were expected to spend hours making their final cases to the disproportionately white jury. The jurors heard 10 days of trial testimony that concluded last week, not long after the man who shot Arbery testified he pulled the trigger in self-defense.

Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael grabbed guns and pursued Arbery in a pickup truck after spotting the 25-year-old Black man running in their neighborhood on Feb. 23, 2020. A neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, joined the chase and recorded video of Travis McMichael opening fire as Arbery threw punches and grabbed for his shotgun.

No one was charged in the killing until Bryan’s video leaked online two months later and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation took over the case from local police. All three men face counts of murder and other charges.

Defense attorneys say the men suspected Arbery had burglarized a house under construction and intended to hold him until police arrived. Prosecutors say there’s no evidence Arbery committed any crimes in the neighborhood. They say the men chased Arbery for five minutes and used their trucks to prevent him from fleeing before McMichael shot him.

Defendant Travis McMichael testifies during his trial for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery at the Glynn County Courthouse on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 in Brunswick, Ga. Travis McMichael, his father Greg McMichael, and a neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan are charged charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (Sean Rayford/Pool Photo via AP)

Rev. Jesse Jackson, left, sits with Wanda Cooper-Jones, mother of Ahmaud Arbery, during the trial of Arbery at the Glynn County Courthouse on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 in Brunswick, Ga. Travis McMichael, his father Greg McMichael, and a neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan are charged charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (Sean Rayford/Pool Photo via AP)

Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski shares evidence during the trial of the killers of Ahmaud Arbery at the Glynn County Courthouse on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. Greg McMichael, his son Travis McMichael, and neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (Sean Rayford/Pool Photo via AP)

Arbery had enrolled at a technical college and was preparing to study to become an electrician like his uncles when he was killed. The McMichaels told police they suspected Arbery was a burglar because security cameras had recorded him several times in the unfinished house on their street.